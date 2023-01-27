In addition to numerous calls for downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 26, including:
1:38 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 18 Lisa Drive, fire alarm.
2:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Lamson St., service call.
4:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Lamson St., fire alarm.
6:05 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 109 Watson Road, carbon monoxide call.
6:37 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 249 Monadnock Highway, reported fire that ended up being a propane company flaring off its tanks.
7:29 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Plain Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:12 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 49 Vose Farm Road, service call.
8:17 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 18 Lisa Drive, fire alarm.
8:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 242 Chesterfield Road, fire alarm.
9:15 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 106 North Main Street, odor investigation.
9:56 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, reported vehicle crash, nothing found.
11:11 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 35 Owls Hills Road, carbon monoxide call.
11:48 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
2 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 111 South View Road, fire alarm.
4:17 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 16 Maplewood Circle, fire contained to an oven.
7:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
7:52 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
8:58 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 297 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
