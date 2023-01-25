In addition to more than 30 calls regarding downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 24, including:
2:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 61 Felt Road, carbon monoxide investigation.
6:41 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 179 Partridgeberry Lane, carbon monoxide investigation.
6:53 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
9:12 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 143 Dillingham Road, carbon monoxide investigation.
9:23 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 27 West St., service call.
10:55 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 16 Sandback Circle, service call.
11:01 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 112 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
11:56 a.m. Rindge Fire Department to 707 Forristall Road, service call.
11:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Hyland Hill Road, service call.
1:22 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 715 N.H. Route 119 West, service call.
3:04 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 11 Riverside Lane, service call.
3:23 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 203 Main St., fire alarm.
3:33 p.m. Winchester Fire Department to 179 Manning Hill road, service call.
5:34 p.m., Swanzey Fire department to 156 West Shore Road, fire alarm.
5:51 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 79 Old Mountain Turnpike Road, carbon monoxide investigation.
6:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 375 Union St., fire alarm.
7:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, two-vehicle crash. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center.
7:51 p.m. Peterborough Fire Department to 37 Stoneridge Drive, fire alarm.
8:29 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.
8:42 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
