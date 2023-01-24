In addition to more than 200 calls regarding downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 23, including:
2:27 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 112 Bellview Drive, carbon monoxide.
4:01 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 356 Royalston Road, carbon monoxide.
6:05 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 24 Daley Road, carbon monoxide.
6:26 a.m., Mutual Aid to Route 12A, vehicle crash. Found a vehicle off the roadway. No medical transport.
7:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 796 Court St., service call.
7:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., service call.
7:57 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 533 Main St., vehicle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
8:14 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., fire alarm.
8:18 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 203 Main St., fire alarm.
8:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 238 Base Hill Road, service call.
8:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 752 West Hill Road, odor investigation; ended up cutting power to the house.
9:19 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Gilmore Pond Road, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
9:26 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 46 Town Farm Road, service call.
9:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 35 Bradford Road, service call.
9:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Timberlane Drive, carbon monoxide.
10:12 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Old Troy Road, carbon monoxide.
11:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:05 a.m., Hinsdale Frie Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
11:11 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:47 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
12:09 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 692 Old Walpole Road, fire alarm.
1:06 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 12 Jackson Hill Road, carbon monoxide.
1:39 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Wentworth Road, service call.
1:46 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 203 Main St., fire alarm.
1:50 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Riverbed Road, service call.
2:14 p.m. Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Owens Drive, fire alarm.
2:35 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Ivy Drive, service call.
3:04 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:09 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:28 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 12 Tilley Brook Drive, carbon monoxide.
4:22 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:35 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Warwick Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:47 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Hinsdale Road, vehicle crash. Unable to locate.
5:25 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 119 Oxbow road, fire alarm.
5:45 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Number 4 Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
6:13 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 33 East Road, fire alarm.
6:44 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Union Street, vehicle crash. One taken to Monadnock Hospital.
6:55 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 2 Pineridge Road, brush/smoke investigation. Found a branch that was burning on the wire.
7 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 40 Coachman Road, fire alarm.
7:26 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Scotland Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:47 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, carbon monoxide.
