Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene responded to a number of tree and wire calls on Friday throughout the region due to a heavy winter storm. Mutual aid also received requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22, including:
Friday
1:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 139 Carroll St., structure call. Chimney fire, extinguished in an hour.
4:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Forge Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
4:56 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 5 Staff House Circle, fire alarm.
9:31 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 91 Peterborough St., chimney call. Problem with a furnace.
9:32 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1 Simeneau Lane, appliance call. Small grease fire in an oven.
9:47 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 215 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
10:03 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 573 Chesterfield Road, service call.
11:44 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 31 Depot Road, structure call. Box on fire on a house, downgraded to single alarm.
2:45 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 215 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
3:49 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 4 Slip Road, fire alarm.
4:04 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
4:42 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 17 Main St., fire alarm.
4:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, assisting police with traffic control.
5:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 150 Main St., service call.
8:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Dickinson Road, vehicle crash. Car went off the road, no medical transports.
Saturday
6:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 615 Hurricane Road, fire alarm.
8:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 615 Hurricane Road, service call.
8:33 a.m., Troy Fire Department to South Street, vehicle crash. One medical transport. No further information available.
9:23 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:07 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Hinsdale Road, vehicle crash. Nothing found.
10:46 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Middle Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:17 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Tower Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:19 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Darby Brook Lane, vehicle fire. Pickup truck on fire, no further information available.
3:33 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 111 Old Dublin Road, service call.
4:08 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 20 Webster St., fire alarm.
7:26 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:28 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 26 Collins Drive, LP gas call. Empty propane tank.
11:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Jennison Street, brush/smoke investigation. Unattended fire.
11:38 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 99 Keene Road, appliance call. Issue with pellet stove.
11:42 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 6 Poplar Court, fire alarm.
11:57 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
2:09 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 168 Route 119 West, appliance fire. Turned out to be an issue with a wood stove.
4:45 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Ashuelot Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
8:27 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Streeter Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:24 a.m., Swanzey fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle. crash. Two were transported to the hospital. No further information available.
1:53 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 17 Ashuelot Main Street, structure fire. Went to second alarm. No further information available.
2:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:30 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:34 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Reaveley Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
9:48 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Vale Street, tree/wires/tranformer call.
10:07 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 53, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:29 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Surry Road, tree/wires/tranformer call.
11:48 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.