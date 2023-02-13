Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 10-12, including:
Friday
12:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
6:54 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash. No further information available.
9:15 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 University Drive, service call.
9:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 109 Key Road, fire alarm.
12:16 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 178 Warwick Road, fire alarm.
12:53 p.m., Hancock Fire department to Antrim Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:41 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 217 West Hill Road, chimney fire.
2:09 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 179 Route 12 North, fire alarm.
4:42 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 185 Bigelow Hill Road, carbon monoxide.
5:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Summit Road, assist other agency.
6:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 828 Court St., fire alarm.
9:18 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 670 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
10:14 p.m., Rindge Fire Department 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.
10:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Main St., service call.
11:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 48 Grant St., carbon monoxide.
Saturday
6:52 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 18 Green Road, service call.
7:15 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:12 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 8 Route 12 North, electrical hazard. Smoke in building, found a minor electrical fire.
9:39 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 84 Peterborough St., fire alarm.
10:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Railroad St., fire alarm.
11:58 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, liquid propane gas. Nothing found.
1:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 29 Foster St., service call.
2:05 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Interval Way, brush/smoke investigation. Was a permitted burn.
5:39 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 703 Granite Lake Road, carbon monoxide.
6:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 162 Main St., fire alarm.
6:26 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 96 Chesham Road, chimney fire. Was smoke from a sugar house.
7:04 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 668 Forest Road, fire alarm.
7:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.
Sunday
2:53 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 111 South View Road, fire alarm.
4:49 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 111 South View Road, fire alarm.
5:09 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, vehicle crash. No crash found.
10:06 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:04 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 13 Keenan Drive, carbon monoxide investigation.
1:56 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 29 Acre St., odor investigation.
4:02 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 82 Lead Mine Road, carbon monoxide investigation.
5:41 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 220 Athol Road, carbon monoxide investigation.
7:00 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 454 U.S. Route 202, gas odor investigation.
7:46 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 546 North Bennington Road, gas odor investigation.
8:55 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 541 Canal St., service call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.