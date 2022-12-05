Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, including:
Friday
8:02 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash. No transport.
8:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
11:29 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 579 Old Marlborough Road, fire alarm.
1:16 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Tyler Hill Road, trees/wires/transformers.
1:34 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 30 Pine St., chimney call.
4:54 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No transport.
7:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
9:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to South Woodbound Road, assist other agency.
Saturday
3:39 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Warwick Road, fire alarm.
4:33 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 295 Stage Road, structure fire. Small fire that was out on arrival.
4:50 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, trees/wires/transformer.
5:29 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 18 Lisa Drive, fire alarm.
5:44 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to John Hill Road, trees/wires/transformer.
6:47 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Bailey Brook Road, trees/wires/transformer.
7:49 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Hill Road, trees/wires/transformer.
8:07 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 220 West Shore Road, odor investigation.
Sunday
12:06 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
10:18 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 70 Summer St., service call.
11:17 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 709 Templeton Turnpike, CO call. Problem with a detector.
5:29 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 836 Nelson Road, chimney call. Chimney fire. Keene Fire Department assisted. No further information available.
6:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
