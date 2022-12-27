In addition to numerous calls about downed trees and wires Friday associated with heavy rain and high winds, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Saturday through Monday, Dec. 24-26, including the following:
Saturday
2:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 104 Emerald St., fire alarm.
6:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 450 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
6:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
7:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 450 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
7:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 347 Pearl St., fire alarm.
9:25 a.m, Keene Fire Department to 259 Marlboro St., carbon monoxide. No readings, faulty detector.
10:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Gurnsey St., service call.
10:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
12:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
1:03 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:54 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Patty Circle, fire alarm.
1:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Community Way, service call.
2:33 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 19 Hildreth St., service call.
2:55 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
4:06 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 16 School St., fire alarm.
4:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
6:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 508 Washington St., service call.
7 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
7:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire department to 59 Old Greenfield Road, odor investigation.
Sunday
1:01 a.m., Bennington Fire department to Greenfield Road, vehicle crash. Entrapment, one transported to Concord Hospital, no injuries specified.
10:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 104 Emerald St., fire alarm.
1:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Center St., odor investigation.
2:08 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 36 Amalia Way, service call.
3:11 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
3:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Community Way, fire alarm.
4:49 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
8:25 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 103 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:38 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 297 Hinsdale Road, fire alarm.
8:59 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 104 Emerald St., fire alarm.
9:47 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 21 Gray Hill Road, fire alarm.
9:56 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 16 Brashlyn Lane, fire alarm.
10:04 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 599 Sawyers Crossing Road, odor investigation.
11:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 104 Emerald St., fire alarm.
Monday
1:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 601 Main St., fire alarm.
2:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 104 Emerald St., fire alarm.
6:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Adams St., fire alarm.
7:24 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 8 Red Barn Lane, odor investigation.
7:29 a.m., Keen Fire Department to 104 Emerald St., fire alarm.
8:10 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:28 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash. No transport.
8:48 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 410 Apple Hill Road, fire alarm.
8:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 104 Emerald St., fire alarm.
9:44 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 124 Rockingham St., fuel spill, 20 gallons, cleaned up.
12:32 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 111 South View Road, fire alarm.
3:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Ralston St., odor investigation.
3:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 139 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
5:04 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 215 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
5:30 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 64 Francestown Road, service call.
7:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Spring St., electrical hazard.
8 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cathedral Road, vehicle crash, one transported to Monadnock Community Hospital.
8:50 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no transport.11:03 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 29 Owens Drive, fire alarm.
