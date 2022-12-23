Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Dec. 22, including:
5:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Elm St., fire alarm.
6:32 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 7 Starting Gate Lane, structure call. Small mobile home fire, extinguished in half an hour.
8:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Gurnsey St., service call.
12:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
1:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 92 Wilson St., fire alarm.
3:38 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
3:45 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 51 Main St., structure call. Smoke coming from chimney.
5:52 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
6:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Optical Avenue, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
6:27 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
9:53 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Warwick Road, fire alarm.
9:56 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Griswold Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Iceland Circle, fire alarm.
10:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Base Hill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
11:48 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
