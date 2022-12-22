Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Dec. 21, including:
2:32 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 122 Upper Walpole Road, carbon monoxide. No illness.
8:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 232 Main St., fire alarm.
8:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:07 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., service call.
3:54 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:58 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 1 Hospital Court, fire alarm.
4:29 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 East Diane Drive, carbon monoxide. Nothing found.
5:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
5:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 333 Winchester St., odor investigation. No readings or illness.
6:06 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 39 Laurel Heights, fire alarm.
7:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Imperial Drive, carbon monoxide. Turned out to be a problem with the wood stove.
