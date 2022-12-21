12:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Winter St., fire alarm.
1:18 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 109 Main St., fire alarm.
8:44 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1121 Main St., fire alarm.
9:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Winchester St., fire alarm.
9:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
10:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 35 Main St., service call.
10:41 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 268 Sunset Road, carbon monoxide. Turned out to be a faulty detector.
11:16 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Sawmill Road, vehicle fire. It was a payload that had caught fire. No injuries.
11:18 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 127 Meadow Road, fire alarm.
11:45 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 299 Squantum Road, service call.
3:04 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 27 Riverside Lane, service call.
3:09 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, fuel spill. Minor spill, less than five gallons. Soaked up using Speedy Dry Oil Absorbent.
5:29 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Monadnock community Hospital. No further information available.
11:04 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Thursday, Dec. 21, 1972 Read moreThis day in history Dec. 21
12:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Winter St., fire alarm. Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Dec. 21, 2022
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.