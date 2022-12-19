In addition to numerous calls about downed trees and wires Friday associated with the overnight snowstorm, as well as vehicle mishaps due to slippery roads, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Saturday through Sunday, Dec. 17-18, including the following:
Saturday
12:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
12:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No transport.
1:44 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm.
2:26 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 59 Westminster St., fire alarm.
2:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
3:50 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 1 Nutting Road, structure fire, no further information available.
4:05 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.
4:39 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
5:50 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
5:57 a.m., Peterborough fire Department to 113 Grove St., fire alarm.
6:22 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 12 Reynolds Drive, carbon monoxide investigation.
8:43 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 147 Swan Point Road, structure fire.
8:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., fire alarm.
9:14 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No transport.
12:26 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 40 Ridgecrest Road, carbon monoxide investigation.
1:51 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 130 Grove St., fire alarm.
4:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 29 Elm St., fire alarm.
5:16 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 245 Cold Pond Road, unknown fire.
10:22 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
Sunday
4:33 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 35 Maria Drive, fire alarm.
8:36 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 8 Nault Road, fire alarm.
11:57 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Centre Street, brush/smoke investigation.
12:05 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 32 Camerons Way, fire alarm.
12:11 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Hadley Road, trees/wires/transformer.
4:33 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., service call.
11:49 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 127 Meetinghouse Road, assist other agency.
