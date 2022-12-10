Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 11, including:
Friday
10:17 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 103 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
11:09 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 17 Myrtle St., fire alarm.
1:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 103 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
3:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 526 Main St., service call.
3:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash. Two-car crash, no medical transports.
3:58 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Old Drewsville Road, vehicle crash. Single-vehicle crash, nothing found.
6:32 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash. Car vs. deer, no injuries.
8:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 571 Hurricane Road, CO call. Carbon monoxide readings at home.
9:55 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Lobacki Drive, service call.
Saturday
12:47 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 25 Plowshare Lane, fire alarm.
9:13 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 366 Squantum Road, unknown fire. Furnace problem.
9:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 180 Court St., fire alarm.
10:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 180 Court St., fire alarm.
10:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Russell St., chimney call. Pellet stove issue.
2:54 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 14 Windy Fields Lane, fire alarm.
4:40 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash. Bicyclist struck vehicle in front of Mobil gas station, one medical transport. No further information available.
5:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 134 Davis St., fire alarm.
7:05 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.
8 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Emerald St., fire alarm.
9:57 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
2:15 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:17 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 49 Highland Ave., fire alarm.
2:34 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, vehicle crash. three medical transports to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
2:47 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:50 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Williams Street Extension, fire alarm.
2:53 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:59 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:08 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, vehicle crash. vehicle slid off the road. No medical transport.
3:18 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:29 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Shadow Lane, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:57 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Street Road, two vehicle collision due to slippery road conditions. One medical transport to Monadnock Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
4:04 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, vehicle crash. No injuries.
4:08 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:26 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Valley Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:37 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Woodland Hill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.5:54 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Williams Street Extension, fire alarm.
