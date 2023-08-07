Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4-6, including:
Friday
1:23 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 15 School St., fire alarm.
12:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Main St., fire alarm.
12:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Main St., fire alarm.
3:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle accident. No medical transport.
3:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, motor vehicle accident. No medical transport.
5:42 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Falls Road, motor vehicle accident. No medical transport.
8:03 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Pheasant Road, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
8:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Oak Street, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
10:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 305 Main St., fire alarm.
Saturday
6:07 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
9:33 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 150 North Shore Road, odor investigation.
1:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ash Brook Road, motor vehicle accident. No medical transport.
2:34 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
7:07 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 68 Millbrook Lane, fire alarm.
9:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 9 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
11:11 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 23 River St., fire alarm.
11:40 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 124 Proctor Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
12:42 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 15 Kendall Cove Road, fire alarm.
1:25 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, motor vehicle accident. No transports.
8:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
9:03 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 34 Granite St., service call.
1:23 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 51 Bennington Road, motor vehicle accident. No transports.
2:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Madison St., LP Gas. Problem with stove.
3:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 260 Church St., fire alarm.
3:35 p.m, Jaffrey Fire Department to Gilmore Pond Road, motor vehicle accident. No transports.
4:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 180 South Lincoln St., service call.
5:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Felt Road, motor vehicle accident. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center for a minor head injury.
6:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to State Route 12, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
8:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 155 Roxbury St., brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
9:48 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to N.H. Route 119, service call.
Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.
