Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Aug. 25-27, including:
Friday
7:43 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash. No transport.
8:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
8:43 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
9:52 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 580 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
11:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Gardner St., fire alarm.
12:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
1:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
1:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Appleton St., fire alarm.
1:29 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash. Transported one person to Cheshire Medical Center.
1:40 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 6 West St., fire alarm.
1:58 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 112 Rockingham St., bomb threat.
3:26 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 180 Scene Drive, fire alarm.
5:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Nims Road, fire alarm.
5:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 South St., fire alarm.
5:56 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Route 119, odor investigation.
11:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Sullivan Road, vehicle crash. Transported one to Cheshire Medical Center.
11:56 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 167 Sunset Hill Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
4:06 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 267 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
7:43 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer.
8:13 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 16 Old Carr Road, chimney issue.
10:15 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
1:18 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 108 Wally Stone Lane, service call.
3:07 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Mountain Road, vehicle crash. Nothing found, no transport.
5:49 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 410 Apple Hill Road, fire alarm.
6:20 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash.
7:20 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 727 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
9:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Emerald Street, vehicle fire. Small fire, no injuries.
11:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 14 Kings Lane, odor investigation.
Sunday
11:23 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
12:31 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 8 Snow Road, fire alarm.
1:31 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 19 Great Meadow Ferry Road, fire alarm.
3:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, brush/smoke investigation. Report of somebody setting things on fire outside Sunoco gas station. No active fires found.
6:40 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 14 Village Road, service call.
6:44 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Breed Road, service call.
7:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 6 Schult St., carbon monoxide call. Faulty detector.
7:26 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Ashuelot Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Chapman Road, service call.
10:17 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 395 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
10:55 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Summer St., fire alarm.
