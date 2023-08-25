Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Aug. 24, including:
12:39 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
1:54 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 53 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
3:09 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 44 Elm St., fire alarm.
3:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Central Square, fire alarm.
5:03 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 34 Eaton Road, fire alarm.
6:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 111 Railroad St., service call.
7:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, outside/dumpster. Somebody had lit a trash can on fire intentionally.
10:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Central Square, fire alarm.
10:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., service call.
11:36 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 7 Knowlton St., odor investigation.
11:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Autumn Hill road, odor investigation.
12:52 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, two-vehicle crash. One person transported to the hospital. No further information available.
1:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9 East off ramp, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
4:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 94 Congress St., fire alarm.
4:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, two-vehicle crash. One person taken to the hospital. No further information available.
5:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Central Square, fire alarm.
5:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, fire alarm.
6:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 47 Main St., fire alarm.
10:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Central Square, fire alarm.
Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Saturday, Aug. 25, 1973 Read moreThis day in history Aug. 25
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.