Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Aug. 23, including:
1:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 440 Main St., fire alarm.
9:10 a.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main Street, vehicle crash. One person was taken to Cheshire Medical Center.
9:32 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to 1 Hill Road, vehicle fire. Waste management truck on fire, no injuries reported.
10:20 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. Two cars, reported entrapment and two people were taken to the hospital, which hospital was not specified. No further information available.
12:35 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 18 Wells St., brush and smoke investigation.
1:25 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Daniels Drive, assist other agency.
2:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Sharon Road, fire alarm.
2:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 38 Mayflower Drive, brush and smoke investigation.
3:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 35 Washington Ave., outside dumpster fire.
3:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Rose Lane, municipal fire system.
4:58 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash. Rollover, single vehicle, three people were taken to the hospital, which hospital was not specified. No further information available.
5:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash. Three cars involved, one person was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital.
6:16 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
6:17 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. Two cars involved, one person taken to the hospital, which hospital was not specified. No further information available.
6:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 222 West St., odor investigation.
7:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Davis St., odor investigation.
7:47 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Putnam Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.