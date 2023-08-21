Friday
12:25 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Turnpike Road, vehicle crash. No further information available.
2:55 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 17 Granger St., fire alarm.
3:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Pearl Street, brush/smoke investigation. Unattended fire.
3:53 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 329 Maple Grove Road, fire alarm.
10:11 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:13 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 199 Wentworth Road, brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
12:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 Cheney Ave., fire alarm.
12:33 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
1:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
1:59 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
2:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. Person involved refused medical transport. No further information available.
4:21 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 18 Summer St., fire alarm.
5:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
5:38 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to River Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:46 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Gilmore Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
9:08 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, vehicle crash. Car and deer collision, no medical transports.
9:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 South Lincoln St., CO call. Faulty detector.
10:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Forristall Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
Saturday
5:45 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Ashlee Drive, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
9:03 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 524 Washington Pond Road, fire alarm.
10:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Emerald St., service call.
11:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash. No further information available.
1:18 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 67 Granite Circle, structure call. Minor electrical issue.
1:20 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle fire. Minor fire, vehicle smoking.
1:51 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 29 Westminster Drive, service call.
2:23 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 198 Branch Road, structure call. Issue with a vent in a bathroom.
3:04 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to River Street, vehicle fire. Extinguished before firefighters arrived.
9:07 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 16 Church St., fire alarm.
9:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Forest St., fire alarm.
11:41 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to 524 Washington Pond road, fire alarm.
Sunday
12:23 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, outside fire. Couch fire in the middle of the road.
3 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
5:33 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 27 Woodcrest Drive, fire alarm.
8:32 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Winch Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
9:21 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 744 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
10:30 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., fire alarm.
11:30 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, brush and smoke investigation.
12:58 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
1:34 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to High St., vehicle crash. No transport.
3:08 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer.
3:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Hillside Avenue, brush and smoke investigation.
6:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 294 West St., fire alarm.
8:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 52 Pearl St., carbon monoxide investigation.
10:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Prescott Hill Road, fire alarm.
