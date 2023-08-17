Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Aug. 16, including:
12:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 61 Dickinson Road, CO call. Faulty battery in a detector.
6:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 121 Key Road, fire alarm.
7:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 121 Key Road, fire alarm.
8:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 161 Main St., fire alarm.
8:45 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 8 Whittemore Farm Road, fire alarm.
9:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fuel spill. Minor spill in a vehicle at Monadnock Community Hospital.
9:40 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 177 Bennington Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:11 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 75 Base Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 121 Key Road, service call.
11:42 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 410 Apple Hill Road, fire alarm.
2:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 48 Central Square, fire alarm.
3:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, brush/smoke investigation. Smoke from paving vehicle, nothing found.
3:15 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 21 Atwood Way, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
4:06 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 15 Church St., structure call. Smoke seen coming from vent, with a fire in the vent extinguished upon department arrival.
4:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Giffin St., municipal fire system test.
5:00 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.
5:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., service call.
11:02 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 4 Main St., fire alarm.
