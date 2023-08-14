Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11-13, including:
Friday
5:21 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Holden Hill Road, motor vehicle accident. No further information available.
9:55 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 75 Old Harrisville Road, fire alarm.
10:40 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Dodge Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation. Brush fire.
11:02 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Dustin Street, vehicle fire. No active smoke or fire.
12:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Winter St., fire alarm.
1:36 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Turnpike Road, motor vehicle accident. No transport.
2:02 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 2 Miller Park Road, fire alarm.
2:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 115 Winchester St., fire alarm.
2:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 115 Winchester St., fire alarm.
7:52 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 207 Whitcomb Road, structure fire. Outside pit burning, no structure fire.
8:16 p.m., Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid to Pako Avenue, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:56 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Monument Road, motor vehicle accident. No further information available.
Saturday
4:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Rule St., fire alarm.
5:39 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 252 Old Ashburnham Road, service call.
6:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Butler Center, fire alarm.
6:59 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Gilsum Mine Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
11:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., service call.
12:11 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 18 Len Tex Lane, LP Gas call. Three propane tanks leaking.
1:22 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 143 River St., LP Gas. Problem with a valve in a camper van.
1:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Pearl St., service call.
Sunday
8:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Kennedy Drive, electrical hazard. Problem with an outlet.
8:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 161 Main St., municipal fire system.
9:15 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Old Dublin Road, tree/wires/transformer.
10:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Gilbo Ave., service call.
10:38 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 727 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
10:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
1:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No transport.
3:01 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Nelson Road, tree/wires/transformer.
5:58 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 108 Wally Stone Lane, fire alarm.
6:20 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 108 Wally Stone Lane, fire alarm.
7:47 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
8:22 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 400 Winchester Road, service call.
