Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, April 6, including:
1:56 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 64 Lake St., fire alarm.
5:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Surry Road, dumpster fire. Someone burning trash.
6:27 a.m. Greenfield Fire Department to 826 Forest Road, service call.
6:35 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
8:47 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 33 Main St., fire alarm.
9:00 a.m., Wilmington Fire Department to 21 Haystack Road, fire alarm.
10:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Ridgewood Avenue, odor investigation. Nothing found.
12:58 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Sharon Road, odor investigation. Originated from a dry drain trap in house.
2:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
2:55 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Sand Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, assist other agency.
5:09 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, motor vehicle accident. Transported one to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries. Possible vehicle defect according to a Facebook post from Marlborough Police Department.
6:33 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Falls Road, mutual aid.
6:57 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Edgar Road, trees/wires/transformer.
10:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Island St., odor investigation. Odor of propane outside building but nothing found.
11:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Wilson Street, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.