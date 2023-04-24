Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, April 21-23, including:
Friday
6:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, brush/smoke investigation. Small campfire.
11:22 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., service call.
2:58 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, structure call. boiler issue
6:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, outside/dumpster call. Small dumpster fire, brought under control at 6:39 p.m.
7:54 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Carlotta Road, brush/smoke investigation. Possible illegal burn.
10:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.
10:30 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 830 Nelson Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
2:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Arch St., fire alarm.
9:16 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 10 South Main St., fire alarm.
11:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, brush/smoke investigation. Mulch fire.
2:06 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Williams Terrace, brush/smoke investigation. Non-permitted burn.
5:55 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
6:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 102 Appian Way, service call.
7:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 97 Appleton St., fire alarm.
9:49 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 106 Page Road, fire alarm.
11:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 262 Base Hill Road, CO call. Caused by a wood stove.
Sunday
12:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 97 Appleton St., service call.
5:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 West St., fire alarm.
8:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, municipal fire system.
11:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, brush/smoke investigation. Unpermitted burn.
12:57 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, tree/wires/transformer.
2:03 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 11 Riverside Lane, service call.
5:57 p.m., Guilford Fire Department to Hale Road, motor vehicle accident. No transports.
6:50 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 306 Richmond Road, fire alarm.
7:11 p.m., Putney Fire Department to I-91 South, motor vehicle accident. No transports.
8:22 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 102 Page Road, fire alarm.
11:04 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to Cooke Road, structure fire. Investigation revealed unpermitted burn.
