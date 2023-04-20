Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 18, and Wednesday, April 19, including:
Tuesday
1:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 242 Chesterfield Road, fire alarm.
6:27 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Careyville Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:22 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 411 Watkins Hill Road, fire alarm.
9:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 West St., service call.
10:36 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
12:06 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1398 Route 119, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:08 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 184 Aldworth Manor Road, fire alarm.
8:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 253 Court St., service call.
11:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.
Wednesday
8:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 460 West St., municipal fire system. No incident, this is how the fire department refers to city alarm systems.
10:38 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 33 Kings Highway, fire alarm.
10:44 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 444 Route 12A, fire alarm.
11:10 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
2:39 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 16 Coombs Bridge Road, service call.
3:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 50 Crescent St., carbon monoxide investigation.
5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
5:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Butler Court, fire alarm.
7:02 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 338 Cobb Hill Road, structure fire. A report of smoke in the building, determined the cause was cooking.
10:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Bradford Road, service call.
