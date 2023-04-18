Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 17, including:
1:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.
3:07 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
6:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Vernon St., municipal fire system call.
8:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, municipal fire system call.
9:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Vernon St., municipal fire system call.
1:25 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 724 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
1:43 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 608 West Swanzey Road, structure call. Large brush pile fire.
4:55 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 201 Old Keene Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:44 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 27 Turnpike Road, fire alarm.
7:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 242 Chesterfield Road, fire alarm.
8:46 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 826 Forest Road, fire alarm.
9:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 242 Chesterfield Road, fire alarm.
9:34 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Mill Street, unknown fire. Possible car fire. No further information available.
10:25 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Nutting Road, vehicle crash. Minor motor vehicle crash, reported from an app. No medical transports.
As the business reporter, Trisha covers stories highlighting entrepreneurship in the region and the health of its local economy. An Alabama native, she joined the staff in May 2022.
