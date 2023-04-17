Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, April 14-16, including:
Friday
1:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 850 Route 101, structure fire. ceiling fan in bathroom caught fire. Fire put out quickly.
1:59 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
10:42 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 37 West St., service call.
12:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 401 Winchester St., fire alarm.
2:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Community Way, service call.
2:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a mulch pile on fire.
4:05 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to River Road, water rescue. Someone reported a boat in distress, nothing found.
4:52 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Timberland Drive, fire alarm.
5:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation. Non-permitted burn.
6:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Butler Court, fire alarm.
8:28 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Mill Street, brush/smoke investigation. Non-permitted burn.
9:04 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 40 Grove St., service call.
9:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Baker St., fire alarm.
Saturday
1:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Davis St., fire alarm.
8:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Whitcombs Milll Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
9:04 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
12:36 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Meetinghouse Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
1:25 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Farmstead Road, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
1:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 111 Railroad St., service call.
1:53 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Reed Carr Road, brush/smoke investigation. Large brush pile caught on fire. Under control at 2:47 p.m.
3:09 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 10, brush/smoke investigation. Small smoldering fire.
3:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ash Brook Road, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
5:14 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
6:35 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 25 Highland Ave., unknown fire.
6:50 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Richmond Road, brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
8:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
9:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Beech Street, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
10:26 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 5 Staff House Circuit, fire alarm.
Sunday
8:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 134 Davis St., Gas odor. Nothing found.
9:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 242 Church St., service call.
9:29 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 18 Main St., fire alarm.
10:02 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 20 Bradley Center, fire alarm.
10:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 478 West St., service call.
2:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Rowe Avenue, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
4:20 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, brush/smoke investigation. Brush fire with no injuries.
4:52 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
6:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Bridge Center, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
