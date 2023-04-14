Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, April 13, including:
3:52 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1448 Route 119, fire alarm.
6:35 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
7:22 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Flat Roof Mill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:16 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 55 Milliken Road, liquid propane gas.
11:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 197 Water St., service call.
12:30 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
12:43 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, brush/smoke investigation. Non-permitted burn.
12:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Washington St., fire alarm.
1:17 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 55 Castle Road, fire alarm.
1:27 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 91 Peterborough St., service call.
1:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, brush/smoke investigation, pile of mulch on fire.
3:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Vernon St., fire alarm.
6:37 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 10 Hats Road, fire alarm.
7:18 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 17 Nancys Way, fire alarm.
7:23 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Miller Park Road, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
7:30 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Westminster Street, brush/smoke investigation. Was part of fire department training.
10:15 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Route 123A, tree/wires/transformer call.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Saturday, April 14, 1973 Read moreThis day in history April 14
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.