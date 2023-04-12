Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 11, including:
5:32 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm.
5:53 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 256 Rand Road, carbon monoxide. Ventilated.
7:53 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 726 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
8:21 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, motor vehicle accident. No transports.
9:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
9:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 87 Main St., fire prevention detail.
12:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 213 Spring Hill Road, fire alarm.
2:46 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 191 Old Towne Road, brush/smoke investigation for a small brush fire.
3:01 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, motor vehicle accident. One taken to Cheshire Medical Center for minor injuries.
3:53 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Church Street, motor vehicle accident. No transports.
8:05 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 220 Forest Road, chimney fire. No extension.
9:26 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 162 Twin Brooks Road, trees/wires/transformer
10:32 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 19 Merriam Road, brush/smoke investigation. Brush pile that ignited.
10:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 110 Grove St., structure fire in a vacant building that reignited.
