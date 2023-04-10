Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, April 7 to April 9, including:
Friday
1 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 460 West St., municipal fire system. No additional details.
11:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No transports.
12:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Franklin St., service call.
1:21 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Old Cheshire Turnpike, trees/wires/transformer.
2:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 35 Main St., service call.
6:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash. Car hit bicycle and one transported, but no information about extent of injuries.
8:07 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Ash Hill Road, vehicle crash. No transports.
8:49 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to River Road, tree/wires/transformer.
8:57 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 34 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
Saturday
1:15 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 27 Robbins St., fire alarm.
11:45 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Street Road, trees/wires/transformer.
4:42 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 73 Main St., carbon monoxide detector sounding.
5:52 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Jowders Cove Road, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
6:17 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to West Main Street, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
6:20 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 5 Underhill Ave., garage fire with no injuries.
8:13 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Pleasant St., pellet stove fire.
8:14 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Prescott Hill Road, dumpster fire with no extension.
9:13 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
Sunday
7:53 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 231 Main St., mutual aid.
9:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 810 Court St., fire alarm.
10:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 796 Court St., fire alarm.
10:31 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 230 Ashuelot Main St., structure fire.
10:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 311 Main St., fire alarm.
10:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Franklin Street, brush and smoke investigation.
10:46 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 35 Camp Road, service call.
11:05 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 1105 Jaffrey Road, chimney investigation.
11:32 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
11:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Avon St., fire alarm.
12:18 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 30 Main St., fire alarm.
12:45 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 34 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
12:50 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 66 Old Homestead Highway, service call.
2:24 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 1267 Sunset Lake Road, mutual aid.
2:40 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Canal St., fire alarm.
5:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department 251 Water St., service call.
5:35 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
5:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, vehicle crash. No transport.
6:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Washington St., fire alarm.
6:11 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 138 Pondview Road, service call.
7:28 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 1 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
8:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 139 University Drive, unknown fire. A non-permitted burn was put out.
