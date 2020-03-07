Operating budget: $6,330,000, down $123,935, or about 1.9 percent, from the $6,453,935 voters approved last year. If the budget proposal fails at the polls, a default budget of $6,072,735 would kick in.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topic: Whether to appropriate $3.95 million to build a new central fire station, with $3.5 million of the financing coming from a bond. This article requires a three-fifths majority to pass.
Also on the warrant: Whether to replace the Christian Hill Road Bridge over the Ashuelot Rail Trail and make improvements to the Cheshire and Ashuelot rail trails, with both projects funded mostly by state funds; $30,000 to fund six months of a school resource officer, with the Monadnock Regional School District reimbursing the town for all but $3,000 of that amount; a property tax break for businesses that build or expand their facilities, when judged to be economically beneficial to the town; whether to expand the residential tax credit for veterans; and a batch of zoning amendments, including measures that would change required front setbacks in the business and commercial/industrial districts from 75 feet to 30 feet on feeder roads. (Setbacks on Routes 10 and 12 would remain 75 feet.)
Contested races: Eric Kallio, currently an alternate, and Anne Laurel Karasinski are running for a one-year term on the zoning board of adjustment.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Christian Life Fellowship Church, 211 Whitcomb Road. Since Swanzey is an official-ballot community, voters consider the entire warrant at the polls.