SWANZEY — Town residents can weigh in on the latest plan for a new central fire station, along with a $6,716,500 proposed operating budget Tuesday at Swanzey’s annual deliberative session.
This year’s meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., upstairs at Whitcomb Hall at 17 Main St., with parking available there and at several other sites nearby. (A parking map is available at https://bit.ly/2KZI61Q.)
People can view the meeting, or listen to audio, via Zoom but must attend in person to speak or vote.
This year’s fire-station proposal — the latest of several attempts to build a new facility for the station now housed in the basement of town hall — calls for $3,575,000 for a new station at 321 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32). Of that, $3 million would come from a bond, $200,000 from taxes and $375,000 from undesignated fund balance. This article requires a three-fifths supermajority to pass.
The lower price tag of this year’s proposal is due to plans to leave the office, work and training areas “unfinished and largely unusable,” according to town officials’ presentation at a public hearing earlier this month.
“While the [selectboard] understands that it is not ideal to build a new building and [leave] it partially unfinished, we are trying to do everything possible without reducing the overall footprint to put forward a proposal that will get 60% of voter support on Article 3,” Town Administrator Michael Branley said previously in an email to The Sentinel.
However, at the public hearing, Swanzey firefighters argued for fully funding the project.
Also on this year’s warrant is a petitioned article that asks for $600,000 to be raised through bonding to buy and equip a fire engine.
Among other proposals, voters will also be asked to add money to several expendable trust and capital reserve funds.
During Tuesday’s deliberative session, voters can discuss and amend warrant articles before voting them up or down at the polls in March.
In accordance with the statewide mask mandate, those attending will be asked to wear a facial covering if they are able to do so, and people from different households will be seated at least six feet apart, according to a news release from the town.
Those wishing to view the meeting over Zoom, or listen to it, can do so at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86310193852, by using the Zoom app, or on a landline by calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering Meeting ID 863 1019 3852 #