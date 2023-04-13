CHESTERFIELD — The Cheshire Career Center plans to carry out a prescribed burn Friday at the Chesterfield School campus, district officials said in a news release.
The center’s Fire Science course, taught by Graham Gitchell, plans to hold an N.H. Basic Forest Fire practical from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with a rain date of next Friday, April 21. The practical will end with a controlled burn on the back field of the school’s campus.
N.H. Fire Academy instructors will be on site to teach students in the class about wildfire control and containment and to help perform the burn, as well as the Chesterfield Fire Department, the district said.
District officials said the exercise also aims to allow K-8 students a preview of the Fire Science course before they reach Keene High School, where they can enter the Cheshire Career Center and sign up for the class.
“Students in grades K-8 at Chesterfield School will all participate in at least one lesson with their classroom teachers to learn about the science behind controlled burns, their value in preventing megafires and the historical use of controlled burning by Native Americans including the Abenaki in our area,” officials said in the news release.
The district said all required permits have been received for the controlled burn.
