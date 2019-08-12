Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a Keene car-repair shop Monday morning.
The Keene Fire Department responded to Key Road around 11:30 a.m. for a report of flames and smoke coming from Midas.
Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering said firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, which were limited to the southwest corner of the building, including a sign attached to the exterior wall.
The flames did not extend to inside the building, though there was some smoke, Chickering said.
As of about noon, the fire's cause was still under investigation.
Midas manager Mark Guertin said employees first learned about the fire when an employee from the neighboring Autex Mazda dealership called to ask if they knew the building was on fire.