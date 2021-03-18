The Keene Fire Department says it has determined the cause of a three-alarm blaze at an apartment building on Marlboro Street that left several people displaced earlier this month.
An investigation by the department into the March 4 fire found that an open flame came into contact with combustible material, according to a news release issued by Chief Mark Howard Wednesday afternoon. The fire appears to have started in a living area in a second-floor apartment.
Howard said he did not immediately have more details about the source of the open flame or the combustible material. He said the report on the fire was not yet finished and the department cannot release more details until that time.
The department got the call about the blaze in the late morning of March 4, and it quickly went to a third alarm, according to the release. The first firefighters were on the scene at 52 Marlboro St. in about three minutes.
Initially, residents were trapped inside, though firefighters were able to get everyone out safely. However, one of the families lost their two cats in the fire.
Though it was extinguished within 30 minutes, the fire caused about $75,000 worth of damage to two apartments, and other units sustained some smoke and water damage, according to the fire department.