Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Sept. 6, Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, including:
Friday
1:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Summit Road, fire alarm.
4:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 26 Colby St., fire alarm.
6:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 123 Pearl St., fire alarm.
9:32 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 29 High St., fire alarm.
10:04 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., fire alarm.
12:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 52 Arch St., fire alarm.
12:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, car engine compartment fire, no injuries.
6:36 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 15 River St., fire alarm.
7:04 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Hancock Road, service call, no further details available.
7:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Woodland Heights, fire alarm.
8:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 131 Castle St., assist Keene Police Department with welfare check.
8:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, fire alarm.
Saturday
1:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Union St., fire alarm.
5:18 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
7:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Old Summit Road, rekindled fire.
8:17 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 252 Halfway House Road, assist other agency.
12:26 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 54 North Shore Road, fire alarm.
1:29 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Forest Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:28 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 31 Tyler Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:41 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, motor vehicle crash with two medical transports, no further information immediately available.
6:52 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 117 South Parrish Road, odor investigation.
7:33 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Hancock Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:04 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
10:01 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 40 Park St., brush/smoke investigation.
10:01 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Twin Brook Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
3:36 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 12 Granite St., brush/smoke investigation.
10:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Bradco St., motor vehicle crash with one medical transport.
5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to State Route 9, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:39 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 377 Oxbow Road, fire alarm.
9:33 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 25 Canal St., fire alarm.