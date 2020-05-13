Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, May 12:
12:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Arch St., fireplace issue.
6:21 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:36 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Warwick Road, fuel spill.
11:58 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash.
3:01 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 37 Jaquith Road, service call.
3:39 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Stoddard Road, vehicle crash.
3:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Goddard Road, tree/wires/transformer.
4:25 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Kennedy Brook Drive, reported smoke or fire, nothing found.
5:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash.
7:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 162 Main St., service call.
10:14 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.