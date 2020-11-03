Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Nov. 2, including the following:
9:46 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Square, service call.
1:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Monadnock St., service call.
1:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 691 Route 101, fire alarm.
2:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Stanhope Ave., fire alarm.
7:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Cross St., appliance issue.
Area fire departments also responded to more than a dozen calls related to downed trees or wires throughout the day.