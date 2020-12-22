Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Dec. 22, including the following:
3:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Gurnsey St., fire alarm.
11:21 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Garland Way, service call.
12:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, one patient transported according to Mutual Aid, police not immediately reachable for details.
12:36 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 11 Prescott Road, odor investigation.
1:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 272 Court St., smoke in building.
1:41 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 24 Pleasant St., problem with woodstove.
2:56 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to 1222 Route 10, odor investigation.
3:56 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 97 Route 9, fuel spill.
4 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Bonney Road, vehicle crash, no patients transported.
4:55 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 8 Vine St., service call.
5:21 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no patients transported.
7:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, no patients transported.
7:21 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash, two patients transported according to Mutual Aid; state trooper who responded not immediately available for comment.
8 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 716 Route 12, reported propane call, nothing found.