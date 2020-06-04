Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, June 3, including the following:
12:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, fire alarm.
2:03 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Garden Way, electrical hazard, sparks coming from meter box.
10:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Church Street, tree/wires/transformer.
1:38 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, other, standby for protest.
6:41 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to George Street, tree/wires/transformer.
7:27 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Marlboro Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.