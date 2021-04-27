Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 26, including the following:
1:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Winchester St., fire alarm.
10:42 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 17 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
10:59 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 46 Lachance Drive, carbon monoxide call.
1:39 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Bowkerville Road, assisting another agency.
2:50 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 5 On The Common, mutual aid call.
4:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 191 Key Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
5 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Warwick Road, mutual aid call.