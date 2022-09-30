Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Sept. 29, including:
12:13 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Depot Street, outside/dumpster fire. Quickly extinguished.
3 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 592 Chesham Road, reported structure fire. Unfounded.
8:02 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Talbot Hill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
8:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 194 West St., fire alarm.
9:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Church Street, service call.
9:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Howard St., carbon monoxide alarm.
10:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Court St., fire alarm.
1:36 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Atwood Way, brush/smoke investigation.
2:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Carpenter St., fire alarm.
3:17 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 100 Route 9, fire alarm.
3:26 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle fire. Engine compartment fire. No injuries.
3:52 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
4:27 p.m., Guilford Fire Department to 671 Sugar House Hill Road, fire alarm.
7:07 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Webb Depot Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rspencerKS
