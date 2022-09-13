Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Sept. 12, including:
12:21 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cathedral Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Monadnock Community Hospital. No further information available.
4:01 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 26 Kiniry St., fire alarm.
10:24 a.m., Westminster Fire Department to 554 Wellington Hill Road, electrical hazard. Issue with solar panels.
11:31 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.
11:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
12:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:46 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1222 N.H. Route 119, fire alarm.
4:38 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Cobble Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 Marlboro St., report of carbon monoxide.
8:43 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm
Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8585, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.
