Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Sept. 12, including:
2:12 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
6:31 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Egerton Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:53 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, fuel spill.
9:14 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Crotched Mountain Road, single vehicle into a guard rail, one person taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, according to police. No additional information available.
9:59 a.m. and 4:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
11:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, fire alarm.
11:26 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Frost Street, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital. No additional information available.
11:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Appian Way, odor investigation.
2:35 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 22 Center St., service call.
3:45 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Route 202, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Woodland Heights, fire alarm.
4:58 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Lang Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
5:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 456 Marlboro St., liquid propane gas call.
7:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
9:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 101 MacDowell Road, fire alarm.