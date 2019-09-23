Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Sept. 20, Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, including:
Friday
12 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to MacVeagh Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.
1:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Butler Court, fire alarm.
3:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, medical call.
7:10 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 33 Old Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:52 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 26 Fox Run Road, odor investigation.
8:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 358 Main St., fire alarm.
2:12 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, motor vehicle crash, no transport.
3:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 153 Spruce St., fire alarm.
4:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport.
4:32 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Dwinnell St., motor vehicle crash, no transport.
4:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Arch St., service call.
5:19 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 849 Brattleboro Road, tree/wires/transformer.
6:01 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 286 Brattleboro Road, vehicle fire.
6:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Citizens Way, brush/smoke investigation.
7:15 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Contoocook Lane, odor investigation.
9:14 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
6:51 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 5 Canal St., hazardous materials call for liquid on the floor with a chemical smell.
10:38 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
10:54 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 78 Cobleigh Hill Road, fire alarm.
12:17 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 17 Martin Court, carbon monoxide call.
12:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 812 Court St., fire alarm.
12:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
1:24 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 103 Elliot St., mutual aid.
2:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
2:45 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash with two medical transports, no further information immediately available.
3:47 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 38 Henry St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:14 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 71 Main St., minor fuel spill.
6:04 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 51 Peterborough St., brush/smoke investigation.
6:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
6:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Matthews Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:06 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 553 North Bennington Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:14 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 19 Baldwin Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:27 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 Holbrook Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
8:43 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 540 Royalston Road, reports of explosions discovered to be people shooting at tannery.
9:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to MacDowell Road, reported vehicle crash, one vehicle found off the road with no occupants.
Sunday
5:14 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 376 Ashuelot Main St., tree/wires/transformer.
8:21 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 495 Richmond Road, motor vehicle crash, no transport.
5:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
5:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle fire.
8:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 723 Marlboro St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no transport.