Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Sept. 17, including:

4:24 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

4:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.

5:25 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 118 Old Harrisville Road, fire alarm.

6:03 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 716 Route 12, brush/smoke investigation.

6:20 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 227 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.

9:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 881 Route 101, fire alarm.

