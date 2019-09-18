Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Sept. 17, including:
4:24 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
4:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.
5:25 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 118 Old Harrisville Road, fire alarm.
6:03 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 716 Route 12, brush/smoke investigation.
6:20 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 227 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 881 Route 101, fire alarm.