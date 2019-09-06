Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Sept. 5, including:
12:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
3:29 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 118 Old Harrisville Road, fire alarm.
5:02 and 6:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court.
7:58 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
9:26 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Glebe Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:28 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 10 Malcolm Drive, service call.
11:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Ashuelot Street, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
12:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 121 Railroad St., service call.
12:44 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Concord Street, tractor trailer brake fire.
1:11 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Fall Mountain Regional High School Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:38 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 137 Talbot Hill Road, service call.
3:42 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 Cherry Hill St., fire alarm.
5:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
8:24 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 608 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
8:55 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.