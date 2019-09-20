Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Sept. 19, including:
6:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:58 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 160 North Main St., electrical hazard.
10:42 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:11 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 10 Arbor Lane, fire alarm.
12:42 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 60 Main St., fire alarm.
1:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., service call.
4:22 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 117 Middle Road, fire alarm.
4:56 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 118 Atkinson St., structure fire, porch. No medical transports.
5:22 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119, brush/smoke investigation.
6:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Walker Street, brush/smoke investigation.
6:45 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
10:58 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 36 Nichols Road, fire alarm.