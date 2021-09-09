Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Sept. 8, including the following:
5:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
7:07 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 161 Main St., repair to municipal fire system.
10:22 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Plantation Drive, LP gas call.
10:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 131 Butternut Drive, fire alarm.
11:14 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 140 Pond Brook Road, fire alarm.
12:36 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:59 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 49 Old Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
2:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.
3:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 160 Goodell Ave., tree/wires/transformer call.
4:07 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 1 Gilsum Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:14 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:04 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 82 Tolman Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:19 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 1 Walker Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:25 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 450 Stone Pond Road, electrical fire, no injuries or further damage.
6:33 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 1 Walker Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Gemini Drive, electrical hazard caused by power surge, no injuries.
11:55 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 184 Old Homestead Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.