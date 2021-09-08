Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Sept. 7, including the following:
1:06 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Gilsum Mine Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:52 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Woodmore Drive, fire alarm.
7:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Ash Brook Road, odor investigation.
8:29 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Concord Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.
1:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Congress Street, brush/smoke investigation.
2:47 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 14 Arch St., carbon monoxide call.
5:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.
7:29 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 37 Henry St., brush/smoke investigation.
10:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.