Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday through Monday, Sept. 4-7, including the following:
Friday
1:17 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 133 Turnpike Road, fire alarm.
7:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Citizens Way, fire alarm.
11:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Eastern Ave., fire alarm.
1:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 881 N.H. Route 101, fire alarm.
2:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Railroad St., fire alarm.
5 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:08 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 35 South Road, service call.
6:16 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 24 White Brook Drive, carbon monoxide call.
8:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., fuel spill, gasoline leaking from a car gas tank.
8:42 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 26 Old Settlers Road, fire alarm.
11:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1421 N.H. Route 119, report of propane odor in area, nothing found.
11:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
11:17 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
Saturday
9:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.
10:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 119 Kennedy Drive, fire alarm.
12:43 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 10 Butterworth Road, mutual aid.
5:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
6:13 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 62 Goodell Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:33 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 384 Manning Hill Road, trees/wires/transformer call.
7:15 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 840 Keene Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 172 West St., fire alarm.
9:56 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 10 Michigan St., report of propane odor in area, nothing found.
Sunday
7:02 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1410 N.H. Route 119, odor investigation.
8:07 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 131 George St., odor investigation.
12:14 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 147 River St., brush/smoke investigation.
12:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 703 Forristall Road, motor vehicle crash, two people taken to Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Mass. with non-critical injuries.
2:05 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Old Drewsville Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 287 Pearl St., brush/smoke investigation.
3:35 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 167 Sunset Hill Road, fire alarm.
4:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 44 Windsor Court, odor investigation.
5:38 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 102 North St., motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:53 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 391 N.H. Route 63, brush/smoke investigation.
6:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Queens Road, service call.
7:51 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 33 Dale Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Monday
12:59 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1448 N.H. Route 119, fire alarm.
8:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 130 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
9:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., service call.
10:27 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 179 Marcy Hill Road, fire alarm.
3:54 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
3:54 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 37 Fox Meadow Lane, fire alarm.
3:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.
6:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 543 Washington St., service call.
6:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 400 Marlboro St., service call.
6:10 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 253 S. Royalston Road, mutual aid.
6:47 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 62 West St., reported structure fire, nothing found.
7:15 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 141 Base Hill Road, motor vehicle crash with a deer, no medical transports.
8:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Colorado St., reported structure fire that turned out to be burnt food in microwave.
9:17 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 579 N.H. Route 119, fire alarm.