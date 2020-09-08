Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday through Monday, Sept. 4-7, including the following:

Friday

1:17 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 133 Turnpike Road, fire alarm.

7:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Citizens Way, fire alarm.

11:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Eastern Ave., fire alarm.

1:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 881 N.H. Route 101, fire alarm.

2:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Railroad St., fire alarm.

5 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

6:08 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 35 South Road, service call.

6:16 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 24 White Brook Drive, carbon monoxide call.

8:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., fuel spill, gasoline leaking from a car gas tank.

8:42 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 26 Old Settlers Road, fire alarm.

11:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1421 N.H. Route 119, report of propane odor in area, nothing found.

11:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.

11:17 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

Saturday

9:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.

10:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 119 Kennedy Drive, fire alarm.

12:43 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 10 Butterworth Road, mutual aid.

5:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

6:13 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 62 Goodell Road, brush/smoke investigation.

6:33 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 384 Manning Hill Road, trees/wires/transformer call.

7:15 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 840 Keene Road, brush/smoke investigation.

8:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 172 West St., fire alarm.

9:56 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 10 Michigan St., report of propane odor in area, nothing found.

Sunday

7:02 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1410 N.H. Route 119, odor investigation.

8:07 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

8:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 131 George St., odor investigation.

12:14 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 147 River St., brush/smoke investigation.

12:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 703 Forristall Road, motor vehicle crash, two people taken to Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Mass. with non-critical injuries.

2:05 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Old Drewsville Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

2:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 287 Pearl St., brush/smoke investigation. 

3:35 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 167 Sunset Hill Road, fire alarm.

4:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 44 Windsor Court, odor investigation.

5:38 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 102 North St., motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

6:53 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 391 N.H. Route 63, brush/smoke investigation. 

6:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Queens Road, service call.

7:51 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 33 Dale Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation. 

Monday

12:59 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1448 N.H. Route 119, fire alarm.

8:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 130 Roxbury St., fire alarm.

9:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., service call.

10:27 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 179 Marcy Hill Road, fire alarm.

3:54 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

3:54 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 37 Fox Meadow Lane, fire alarm.

3:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.

6:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 543 Washington St., service call.

6:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 400 Marlboro St., service call.

6:10 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 253 S. Royalston Road, mutual aid. 

6:47 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 62 West St., reported structure fire, nothing found. 

7:15 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 141 Base Hill Road, motor vehicle crash with a deer, no medical transports.

8:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Colorado St., reported structure fire that turned out to be burnt food in microwave.

9:17 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 579 N.H. Route 119, fire alarm.

 