Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Sept. 29, including the following:
8:20 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 South St., report of odor of gas in the building, caused by a leaking gasoline container.
3:18 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 42 Eden Trail, fire alarm.
7:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Arch Street, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
10:01 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 19 Ashuelot Main St., carbon monoxide call.