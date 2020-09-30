Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Sept. 29, including the following:
4:37 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Pierce Drive, appliance call.
5:05 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 1 Mountain Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:33 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 17 Parker St., fire alarm.
8:27 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:52 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 300 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.
12:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 Sullivan St., service call.
12:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.
12:55 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 95 Winch Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:35 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 16 School St., fire alarm.
2:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Route 9, service call.
4:05 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 8 N.H. Route 12 North, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Base Hill Road, fire alarm.
8:07 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 6 Parker St., odor investigation.
10:24 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 1 Mountain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:01 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 433 Royalston Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Base Hill Road, fire alarm.